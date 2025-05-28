Is this the most confusing sign in Milton Keynes? Well, here's an explanation!

A sign advising dog owners to let their pet OFF the lead among wild animals has caused confusion in a city nature reserve.

The Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve near Old Wolverton is sometimes home to herds of cattle and wild Konig ponies, whose task is to graze the taller vegetation and maintain a diverse landscape to attract more wildlife.

The Parks Trust has put signs at the reserve warning dog walkers about the animals, stating: “Cattle and wild ponies Please be aware that your dog can scare or harm the wild animals and must be kept on a lead at all times when in the reserve. This is also for the safety of your dog.

However, the last line of the sign has caused confusion as it seems to give exactly the opposite advice. It states: The grazing animals are chosen for their wild nature but can be curious. If you are followed by cattle or ponies, let your dog go.”

Cows can be curious and follow people in Milton Keynes parks

This week a photo of the sign was printed on a local Facebook page and caused quite a debate. As a result, the Citizen asked The Parks Trust for an explanation.

Their spokesperson told us: “The sign has quite a bit to say but we do try to keep messaging short and concise. Our team will review the wording to consider clearer options.”

They added: “By way of expanding the point, if cattle or ponies are closely following you with your dog, and you feel unsafe or that your dog is stressed by the situation, it is sometimes best to release the lead. This will encourage the animals to stop following you.”

Similarl wording issued by NFU states: “If you have a dog, keep it on a short lead around cows and sheep, but consider letting go of the lead if you feel threatened by cattle so you can both get to safety separately. If you feel threatened by animals protecting their territory or young, don't panic or run. Move to the edge of the field and, if possible, find another way round.

Dog experts at the Blue Cross have also reinforced the advice. They said: “Don't panic if a cow approaches you gently – they are inquisitive animals. Walk away calmly. If you and your dog are chased or charged at, let go of your dog's lead. It's usually the dog they see as a threat rather than you and most dogs can easily outrun a cow but the majority of us humans cannot.”

However, the same advice does not apply to sheep, which can often be seen grazing in Milton Keynes parks, particularly in Campbell Park, Woughton on the Green, and Wolverton Mill.

Dogs should be kept firmly on a lead when around sheep, even if they are usually well-behaved.

This is to prevent "sheep worrying," which is a criminal offence and can cause serious harm to sheep. Sadly there have been several incidents in Milton Keynes were dogs have chased sheep, causing injury and even death.