Join Parks Trust and help create new green infrastructure for the future of Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust has set out its vision for green infrastructure in Milton Keynes in a new document, ‘Milton Keynes’ Inspirational Landscapes: Now and Forever’.

The Trust has been working with Milton Keynes Council and various housing developers across the city on the design, development and delivery of a new green infrastructure.

This includes parklands, spaces for recreation and play, areas for biodiversity, habitats and wildlife corridors, and surface water attenuation and drainage features.

The Parks Trust want to promote the encourage people to support its role in the growth of Milton Keynes and its landscape

The project has inspired the Trust to develop its own vision for the future with an extended green space network for the city.

As Milton Keynes grows, The Parks Trust wants to ensure all new areas of the city benefit from the same extent and quality of green space as found in established areas. The aim is to ensure the expanded city will continue to:

> provide the space and opportunity for people to enjoy outdoor recreation

> provide a home for wildlife, protecting habitats and increasing biodiversity

> conserve and enhance heritage assets

> manage flood risk and prevent flooding.

The Trust has created an advocacy document for a landscape-led approach to the development and growth of Milton Keynes: Milton Keynes’ Inspirational Landscapes: now and forever. This document has been created to support Milton Keynes Council’s MK2050 strategy and to add a crucial layer to it. It is also intended to support the existing policies of Plan:MK and help shape the policies of the next plan for Milton Keynes.

The document is also for developers, to provide sound principles to guide and shape their plans and to assist in the Trust’s discussions and conversations with them. It will also guide planners and landscape architects developing plans and designs for the growth of Milton Keynes, as well as supporting other stakeholders in the development process to demonstrate The Parks Trust’s thinking and ambition.

It's also hoped the public will get behind and champion the plan.

The document for the future development of Milton Keynes’ landscapes is based on five key principles:

1. The need for a new green infrastructure strategy for Milton Keynes: The designation, design and delivery of landscape and green infrastructure should be led by and in accordance with a city-wide strategy.

2. Landscape-led planning: Landscape is at the heart of shaping new and great places.

3. Joining up open spaces: As Milton Keynes grows, we must ensure the green spaces and water bodies continue as a single, interconnected strategic network across the city.

4. Learn from the past: The green infrastructure network in Milton Keynes was planned and designed according to sound principles that have proven to be effective as the city has matured.

5. Ensuring future stewardship: Our parklands, open spaces, green infrastructure and water bodies must be cared for and maintained in perpetuity.

The Parks Trust is keen to promote the document and encourage people to use it as a tool to aid and support their role in the growth of Milton Keynes and its landscapes.