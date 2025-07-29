The Parks Trust, the charity caring for the city’s parks, is calling on residents to take part in this year’s Big Butterfly Count to safeguard the future of butterflies.

They are asking people to simply spend 15 minutes in a sunny spot and record the butterflies they see during that time.

The results will contribute towards valuable data to a national database that helps track population trends and inform future conservation efforts.

Butterflies are not only beautiful to see, they are also vital indicators of a healthy environment. And Milton Keynes is home to an impressive 32 species, including the nationally scarce Black Hairstreak, which has been spotted recently in local woodland.

A Gatekeeper butterfly

Other species to look out for include the Red Admiral, Peacock, Gatekeeper, and Speckled Wood.

Sadly, over half of the UK’s butterfly species are in long-term decline, with 2024 being the fifth worst on record for butterfly populations. Factors such as wet spring weather, pesticide use, and habitat loss have all contributed to this trend.

That’s why The Parks Trust and the Butterfly Conservation are encouraging everyone to get involved, from curious nature lovers to seasoned lepidopterists.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for families, friends and individuals to connect with nature and support our precious wildlife. Every butterfly counted helps to build a clearer picture of how our local and national species are faring.” said Carla Boswell, Biodiversity Officer at The Parks Trust.

There are lots of ways you can help, including:

 Plant native wildflowers in your garden or balcony to support butterflies and

caterpillars.

 Provide shallow water dishes, butterfly houses, and feeding stations.

 Avoid using harmful pesticides and support wildlife-friendly policies.

 Record your sightings during the Big Butterfly Count and become a citizen scientist.

To learn more and to get involved, visit here.