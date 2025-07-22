Join the Great Milton Keynes Orchid Watch to help preserve these rare species

People are being urged to make a note of where they see wild orchids in a bid to stop them from being mowed down.

The City Council is inviting all residents to take part in the new community initiative they have called the Great Milton Keynes Orchid Watch".

They council are urging to fill out a quick online form to report any orchids they see in local grassy areas. This information will help identify verges within council boundaries that could be valuable for wildlife.

And it will help the city council to better understand where wildlife might flourish and how they can care for these spaces.

There are 57 species of orchid growing wild in Milton Keynes

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet member for the Public Realm, said this week: “We want residents to be able to enjoy exploring their local area safely. If you happen to see orchids while out on your regular walk or commute, you can easily let us know using the online form. Your observations help protect and improve green spaces for nature and for the future.”

There are 57 species of orchid in the UK, and some are rare and valuable for biodiversity. The project aims to locate these plants without encouraging anyone to trespass, put themselves at risk, or damage existing habitats.

To take part, visit here.

Wild Orchids are known for their diverse and often intricate flower structures, and many species are native to the UK. Peak flowering season is generally in June and July, though they can be seen from April to September depending on the species and location.