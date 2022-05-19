Large 20-acre solar park to be built just outside Milton Keynes

RO Energy has been given planning permission to build the 5MW facility at Potash Farm, on the Nash Road near Beachampton.

The company will own the entire solar park asset and trade the power that is generated from it.

Once built, the park will generate enough electricity for more than 1,800 homes and resulting in a reduction of more than 2,300 tonnes of carbon emissions per year, said RO’s group managing director Edward Rowlandson.

Potash Farm is the site of the new solar park

He added: “We are incredibly proud to be launching a clean energy company, which reflects our group commitment to helping shape a more sustainable future and reducing our carbon footprint.

"The launch comes at a time when the UK is looking to rely on renewables more than ever for a multitude of environmental, economic, and geopolitical reasons. Although still very modest in size, this initiative complements other group wide sustainability initiatives.

“Once built, our new facility at Potash Farm is expected to generate enough electricity for more than 1,800 homes, resulting in a reduction of more than 2,300 tonnes of carbon emissions per year. It will therefore constitute a very tangible and significant commitment to our Group’s wider carbon reduction strategy and we hope to grow the business over time.”

Mr Rowlandson said the RO group provided substantial support to local community charitable projects and causes.

"We place an important emphasis on integrity throughout our businesses with a rigorous approach to health and safety and ethical business practices. In addition, our Capital Partners arm actively invests in business opportunities with positive environmental and social impacts to help support our sustainability goals, as well as facilitating the deployment of innovative solutions across the Group real estate portfolio and other Group activities to support our ESG commitment.”

Solar farms use solar photovoltaic (PV) systems to provide a source of safe renewable energy.