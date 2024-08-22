Maggot-infested mountain of rubbish piles up as black sacks are not collected for 4 weeks in this area of Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:09 BST
The council has pledged to urgently investigate why its waste contractors have failed to collect a growing mountain of black sacks from part of a city estate.

The general waste has not been collected now for four weeks from blocks of flats in Perivale on Monkson Park.

Though recycling has been collected, the black sacks have been left behind, say residents.

There is now a huge amount and the hot weather means they are not only smelly but infested with maggots and flies.

The mountain of black sacks is gorwing every day

However, residents’ pleas to waste contractors Suez and MK City Council have fallen upon deaf ears, they say.

One resident contact the Citizen in desperation, saying: “Please could you look in the reason that flats we have not had our rubbish collected for four weeks. There's a huge pile of black sacks now.

“The last collection of black sacks was on 23/07/24. Since then, the waste managment company that has been contracted by MK City Council has cited “access issues” as a reason not to collect general waste. However, it appears that 'access issues' were not a problem previously.

“Numerous phone calls and emails to the council and local councillors has resulted in the waste still waiting to be collected.”

The flats are situated at the end of a cul de sac and the sacks are put in a specially-built communal bin area

“We are not sure why they are saying there is an access problem, as up to July 23 waste was being collected weekly as expected,” siad the resident.

The Citizen contacted Milton Keynes City Council, sending a photograph of the waste.

A spokesperson said swiftly : “We have urgently flagged this to our contractor to sort out.”

The council awarded a £300 million five-year contract to SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK in 2023, announcing that they would replace Serco as the contractor for waste and environmental services in the city.

Suez collect household waste using a fleet of 65 modern vehicles, including four fully electric vehicles and bin lifts that reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The company is also responsible for street cleaning and keeping all council-owned green spaces and play areas neat and tidy.

