Major rescue operation launched for dying ducks and geese after gallons of cooking oil is dumped in Milton Keynes lake

Bird rescuers and anglers are working together in a race against time to rescue dozens of ducks and geese after gallons of cooking oil was dumped in their lake.

MK Swan Rescue volunteers were alerted to the problem at Ashland Lake, just outside Bletchley’s Mount Farm, yesterday (Monday).

They sent out a rescue team, who immediately realised the contamination was serious and the birds’ lives were in danger.

"You could see they were absolutely covered in oil,” said spokesperson Allie Humphries. “Not only do they ingest it, but the oil stops their waterproofing and they can drown… We had to act quickly.

A tiny oil-covered grebe was one of the birds rescued from the oil-covered lake

"We needed people with nets, who knew how to use them, to help us catch as many birds as possbile.”

Allie put out an SOS call to Milton Keynes Angling Association (MKAA) and in no time a crowd of bailiffs and anglers turned up at the scene and worked until after dark.

“They were wonderful,” said Allie. “Between us we caught 11 ducks, one goose, and a tiny little grebe.”

The founder of The Waterfowl Sanctuary near Huntingdon also travelled to help and took many of the ducks back to be cleaned up and nursed back to health. Others are with local fosterers.

The oil is very visible on the water at Ashland Lake in Milton Keynes

But there are still dozens more that evaded capture and the rescuers are returning together to try again.

“Thankfully the swans are OK so far and keeping their distance, but the ducks, geese, moorhens, coots, little grebes, and even herons are covered in thick oil,” said Allie.

Many of the birds had young and sadly some of the babies seem to have succumbed to the oil, she said.

The incident is being classed as serious and is being investigated by Anglian Water and the Environment Agency. Samples of the water has been taken in a bid to trace the person or business responsible to dumping the oil.

The rescued ducks are recovered at The Waterfowl Sanctuary after being thoroughly shampooed.

The Environment Agency is also sending a special tanker and equipment designed to skim off some of the surface oil on the lake in a bid to save as many birds as possbile.

Allie said: “Rescue efforts will continue today as there are still many birds needing help, and from what I could see first thing, the oil is still flowing so it’s far from over… I fear tonight we will find many bodies in the reeds.”

Meanwhile The Waterfowl Sanctuary foundour Graham has published a photo of the rescued ducks. He said: “Not fun and sadly happens regularly in Milton Keynes. I was up until midnight cleaning this lot.

"They remained inside but were taken to a swimming enclosure this morning. They will take a few days to look good again. Some of their poohs are oily which confirms they have consumed some. They are otherwise healthy and so one can assume the oil is vegetable and doesn't contain anything else. Hopefully...”

Formerly known as the Simpson balancing reservoir, Ashland Lakes were formed in 2006 and ismade up from a chain of connected lakes. It is still a balancing reservoir designed to accommodate excessive rainfall.