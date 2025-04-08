Major victory for residents as council REJECTS plan for tower block flats alongside Milton Keynes park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents have scored a planning victory that has seen councillors refuse permission for high rise flats to be built alongside one of the city’s most scenic parks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, unusually, it has been rejected no grounds for appeal for the developer.

The controversial North East Campbell Park tower block proposal by Urban Splash had been recommended for approval by council officer. But after a long and detailed debate at last week’s planning committee, councillors voted firmly to reject it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision is a triumph for residents, the local Town Council and the Milton Keynes Forum, who mounted a strong, evidence-led campaign against what they viewed as an “inappropriate and damaging” development.

Residents drew up their own artists' impressive of how they thought the flats would look at Campbell Park

You can watch a video of the Planning Committee meeting here.

A representative of local residents said this week: “This refusal sends a clear and powerful message: Milton Keynes will not be pushed into accepting poorly conceived developments that prioritise profit over policy, misuse visual materials, fail to provide meaningful disabled access, overshadow neighbouring homes, and contribute nothing towards the pressing need for affordable housing.”

They added: “The planning committee is often under significant pressure to make these decisions, and I want to sincerely thank them for their diligence and professionalism. It’s clear that this application was scrutinised in detail over the course of a two-hour meeting, and the refusal reached was the only appropriate outcome when judged against adopted policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What the public rarely sees is the sheer number of loopholes some developers attempt to exploit—and, conversely, just how restricted planning committees are by outdated or inflexible legislation. In this case, the decision was clear. But in many others, committees may feel compelled to approve schemes they find deeply flawed, simply because the policy framework limits their discretion.

“While the applicant retains a legal right to appeal under Section 78 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, the refusal is firmly grounded in planning policy. The scale of the policy conflict means any appeal would be highly unlikely to succeed and would only prolong a process that has already failed to meet the standards expected for a site of this importance.”

The Urban Splash application was decisively rejected, with seven councillors voting against, two in favour, and two voting for an extension of time to allow the developer further opportunity to address concerns.

The grounds for refusal focused upon:

• The harm to the designated heritage asset of Campbell Park, a registered park and garden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• The scale and bulk of the development, which would create a dominant, isolated feature affecting key views and the experience of the lower park

• A finding that the harm was not outweighed by any public benefit, placing the proposal in conflict with Paragraph 215 of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and Policy HE1 of the Milton Keynes Local Plan.

The application was build 397 apartments in blocks of between 12 and six storeys tall on the Overgate site, which is next to the Grade II listed parkland.

Protesters had slammed the plan as disingenuous, saying the development is out of character and based on “misleading representations”.

.