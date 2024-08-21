Man gets hefty fine for dumping mattress and other rubbish in country lane in Milton Keynes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Bedfordshire resident has been fined £1,760, ordered to pay legal costs of £565 and a victim surcharge of £704 – a total of more than £3,000.
He was spotting illegally fly-tipping the rubbish from a blue Ford Transit van in March 2023.
Milton Keynes City Council’s Environment Crime officers were able to identify the van as a hire vehicle and subsequently traced the driver.
He failed to co-operate with the investigation and was summonsed to appear at MK Magistrates Court.
But he failed to attend the court hearing and was punished in his absense.
Cabinet member for the Public Realm, Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, said: “We do not tolerate this kind of behaviour and always aim to take action against fly tippers. This offender has paid the price for not disposing of their rubbish properly. We urge residents to report fly tipping as they’re helping to improve where we live.”
In recent years, MK City Council has successfully prosecuted more than 30 people for fly tipping, resulting in fines of more than £25,000
People who dump rubbish can even sent to prison for up tp five years.
"We know where the hot spots in MK are and we use CCTV to tackle environmental crime. Council vehicles are fitted with dash cams which means we can catch people littering out of their cars,” warned a council spokesperson.