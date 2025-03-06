Mass protest ignored as plans approved for new tip metres away from Milton Keynes homes

Plans to build a giant household waste site next to a city estate has been approved by the council – despite a massive protest by residents

A packed MK City Councl meeting on Wednesday night saw more than 100 people plus opposition Conservative councillors object vociferously to plans to site the £6m tip at Snellshall, metres away from homes on Tattenhoe.

It will be one of two ‘super tips’ that will the replace the city’s three exisiting facilities at Newport Pagnell, New Bradwell and Bleak Hall. The second new site, costing £4m, will be at Wolverton.

Tattenhoe residents say the huge new centre could increase noise and air pollution in their residential area, contaminate the nearvy wildlife corridor and increase traffic congestion in an area already struggling with road capacity from residential and HGV traffic. The site is also within a flood zone and could increase the risk of flooding, they complain.

All the objections were summed up in a 1,400-signature petition, begging the council to think again.

But the pleas were ignored by the Labour-run council during the heated four hour meeting, say furious Tory councillors.

Conservative group leader Cllr Shazna Muzammil said: “Despite overwhelming opposition...the Labour-controlled sub-committee-backed by the Liberal Democrat committee member, refused to reconsider their deeply flawed plans.

"This was a disgraceful show of arrogance... Residents turned up in huge numbers, they spoke passionately, they laid out the facts—and yet their voices were disregarded. This council is pushing a ‘vision’ based on a proposal full of holes and assumptions.”

Cllr Muzammil and fellow ward councillor Manish Verma have slammed the Labour-controlled council.

"People spent their life savings on homes in Tattenhoe, never knowing a waste site would be built just metres away. Why? Because the council never told them. No developer, no business, no resident was properly informed," said Cllr Muzammil

"This isn’t about NIMBYism—it’s about the council’s blatant disregard for those who elected them...Families were kept in the dark, and now they face the prospect of a massive waste facility on their doorstep. This decision was made without their knowledge or consent."

Cllr Verma added: "Labour’s refusal shows how little they care about protecting our green spaces or respecting residents. Their claim of public support for this plan is based on a sham consultation from 2020—ignoring the ever-changing demographics of Tattenhoe, and the massive opposition.”

Cllr Muzammil said: "I am deeply disappointed for our residents. They showed up, they spoke, and yet they were patronised and ignored. How can this council forget that we are elected to serve our residents and make decisions in their best interest?"

"There is no justification for rushing through these new sites when we already have three fully operational waste facilities that can continue running for the next three years at a cost of £2.1 million—compared to the £10 million price tag for these new sites. This is a reckless use of public money.

"Even worse, Conservative councillors have been accused of ‘misleading’ the public and spreading disinformation—as if to suggest residents aren’t smart enough to do their own reading and research. This level of disrespect and condescension from the Labour administration is beyond belief.

“But let me be clear: we will continue to stand by our residents and fight for them every step of the way."