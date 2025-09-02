Masterplan launched for new wetlands project the size of 500 football pitches in Milton Keynes

A massive wetlands project around the the River Great Ouse Valley is to be launched to benefit both nature and local people.

The Parks Trust has been given a £213,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to develop a masterplan for the unique parkland.

Called the River Great Ouse Valley Wetland Arc project, it will initiate work on improved access, habitat enhancements and an online Nature Hub.

The Wetland Arc stretches across the north of Milton Keynes and is made up of 355 hectares (about 500 football pitches) of linear parkland, nature sites and floodplain meadows along the course of the River Great Ouse.

It is home to some of the area’s most important biodiversity sites, and the Heritage Fund grant will enable The Parks Trust to create a forward-thinking plan to ensure it remains abundant with wildlife whilst being accessible for people.

Chief Executive of the Trust, Victoria Miles MBE, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, a significant grant that will enable our expert team to expedite and expand our nature-focussed initiatives. Our aim is to create city landscapes that deliver more for both nature and people in Milton Keynes, forever.”

Lewis Dickinson, Nature Services Manager, added: “As wetland habitats are being lost globally, it’s more important than ever to raise awareness of and plan for a sustainable future of our lakes and floodplains, and for the river corridor itself.”

The Parks Trust will create a community-led masterplan for the Wetland Arc, fusing the views of local people with ambitions for nature restoration, and protecting the natural heritage of the Wetland Arc for future generations.

To encourage more people to play a part, local residents, schools, and volunteers will be invited to take part in community events, ideas fairs, practical volunteering activities and citizen science projects.

Outputs from this project will contribute to a new online Nature Hub being developed to enable residents and researchers to access data about species and habitats gathered from across the city’s green spaces.

The grant includes funding the Trust to recruit a Project Officer whose role will focus on engaging new audiences and embedding local ideas into the future of the landscape.

To find out more, visit here.