The high standard of our parks in Milton Keynes has made national history for the organisation that looks after them.

The Parks Trust expertly cares for more 6,000 acres of green space in Milton Keynes including river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, parks and landscaped areas along the city’s grid roads.

This month they have been officially recognised for their network of parks by the prestigious Green Flag Award scheme.

And they were declared as the only organisation in the country to have received a single Green Flag for an entire city network of parks.

The Parks Trust staff and volunteers celebrate winning the Green Flag award for all Milton Keynes parks

It is the eighth year in a row that the Trust has received the coveted award, which is an international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

It is also the third year in a row that Great Linford Manor Park, one of The Parks Trust green spaces has achieved the Green Heritage Site Accreditation award for the management of its historic features.

James Cairncross, Head of Landscape Architecture at The Parks Trust said ‘We have a fantastic team of employees, volunteers and contractors who ensure our parkland and greenspaces are managed and maintained to a very high standard. Having been awarded the Green Flag for the eighth year in a row is testament to their dedication. We will continue to ensure that the parkland is enjoyable and protected for the residents of Milton Keynes now and in the future’.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. It recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The scheme’s Green Heritage Site Accreditation awards are specific to places of physical, social and cultural historic interest where efforts have been made to preserve, develop and share that history with visitors.

In addition to managing and developing local landscapes, the The Parks Trust staff and volunteers also work hard to support local wildlife and