Milton Keynes based TEAM Energy becomes friends of Marston Vale Forest

As an employee-owned business with environmental values at its core, TEAM has pledged an annual donation of one tree for every employee to be planted at the Forest of Marston Vale.

This follows TEAM achieving carbon neutral status this year, and is supported by the business’s mission to become net zero by 2030, 20-years ahead of the UK Government’s 2050 target.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Forest of Marston Vale is a Community Forest and Charity committed to the preservation of woodland and wildlife for the benefit of both people and the planet. Since its inauguration in 1998, the charity has planted over 2 million trees, across 12 woodland sites, removing over 4,900 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere annually, equivalent to the emissions from 2,000 family cars.

The Forest of Marston Vale

The Forest of Marston Vale’s ultimate goal is 30% tree cover across the Forest area, which means that another 5 million trees need to be planted.

Simon Miles, CEO of TEAM said: “As an employee-owned business we have a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and to be involved with the community we operate in. Becoming a friend of Marston Vale Forest, a fantastic project right on the doorstep of Milton Keynes, is more than just a pledge, it is a promise from us to support the environment and habitat around us for our employees, their families, and the community now and for the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As leaders in net zero services, TEAM is passionate about climate change and playing its part in delivering a better world. To support this ambition, the company has set a goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2030. By setting an example, they hope to encourage businesses throughout the UK to set more ambitious carbon reduction targets.

TEAM’s net zero strategy lead and Head of Consultancy at TEAM, Timothy Holman said: “The environmental benefits of good quality tree planting are really far-reaching, supporting biodiversity, reducing flooding risk and absorbing carbon from the atmosphere.

“Becoming friends of the Forest of Marston Vale is the next natural step on our journey to net zero, and a really great way for us to back a local community charity, as well as help protect and grow the natural environment.

“This is the start of a partnership in which we will be able to support our customers through the Forest’s carbon offsetting opportunities, so businesses can invest in verified credits as part of their sustainability journeys.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the UK’s leading multidisciplinary energy and sustainability consultancy, TEAM helps organisations to lower their carbon emissions, reduce energy consumption and save money, supporting them in playing their part in the fight against climate change. Their mission is to help each and every one of their customers manage their energy estate, and build a successful and optimised energy management framework to support the delivery of their net zero emissions targets.