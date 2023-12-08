Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes is celebrating National Tree Week alongside The Parks Trust.

Each year, the charity takes on new green spaces and endowments from developers and ensures that all new areas of the city benefit from the same quality of inspiring, connected landscape

In celebration of National Tree week, the team at The Parks Trust have been asked to identify a tree they are most fond of.

It may be a special location, personal memory, or the colour of the leaves that make one particular tree stand out.

It could be the age, or bark, the shape of the branches, or maybe the creatures that call it home.

But when working for the charity caring for over 6,000 acres of parkland (and a lot of trees) how could the team select just one favourite?

However, they did select their favourites and they created videos for the public to watch their insightful responses, available online now.

In the videos you’ll discover, for example, an Ash Tree at Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve. In Norse mythology, ash trees were called the Tree of Life; because people believed they had healing powers.

The Parks Trust is extending the invitation to the public to wrap up warm and head outdoors to take a closer look at MK’s tree population. From Ash to Oak, Milton Keynes is home to a host of tree species, residing in ancient woodlands, meadow forests, nature reserves, and alongside boulevards, as well as the city’s unique Tree Cathedral.

In most towns and cities, parkland is owned by the local authority, but Milton Keynes’ founders were pioneers and decided to do things differently. Their vision was to create a new town where the parkland and landscapes would be protected forever, by a charity that was separate from local government. Doing so would ensure that, as the new town grew, its green spaces would never be compromised or required to fight for funding.

