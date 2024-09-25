Milton Keynes city centre is dubbed 'Apartment Central' as plans for almost 400 more flats are announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yet another planning bid has been submitted to build flats at the city centre – this time a block of 376 of them.

The application comes from property developer Zephyr X, who want to convert a former office complex in Avebury Boulevard into luxury build-to-rent homes.

But the move has sparked criticism from residents, who are questioning why so many similar apartment blocks are springing up in the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I appreciate that we need more homes for people,” said one. “But if you count the number of new apartments already built or planned to be built in our city centre, it’s literally up into the thousands."It’s our shopping centre, our leisure and business centre and the heart of our city. Yet it’s fast becoming Apartment Central,” he added.

Artist's impression of how the new Zephyr apartment block on Avebury Boulevard will look

Another resident said: “Who is going to live in these apartments? Many of them are classed as luxury, with rents for a one-bed flat almost as high as those for a family home elsewhere.What can afford that?”

Many of the new or proposed flats are in tower blocks, the highest of which will be the 32-storey block planned as part of the £180m million redevelopment of Saxon Court.

The Zephyr X scheme, which is planned for the former Allianz offices, is a mere eight storeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s managing director Graham Haydon White said it would be a “modern and sophisticated residential development” which will enhance the heart of Milton Keynes.

The 376 apartments will be meticulously designed across eight floors, each crafted to provide the ultimate in comfort and style, he said.

“Each will feature a luxury kitchen with luxury kitchen with integrated appliances and luxurious bathroom units. Secure parking and CCTV will provide a safe environment and peace of mind for residents.”

He added: "We are excited to see the transformation of this iconic site into a vibrant residential hub. Our vision for 500 Avebury Boulevard is not just about building apartments but creating a community that enhances the lifestyle of its residents and integrates seamlessly with the dynamism of MK."

What do you think about all the new apartment blocks at CMK? Please tell us your views.