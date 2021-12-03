Milton Keynes Council sets out blueprint for ambitious South East expansion plans

Milton Keynes Council has approved a strict development framework for future proposals for around 3,000 new homes, schools, community facilities and other infrastructure at South East MK.

The council approved the South East Milton Keynes – Strategic Urban Extension Development Framework Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) at a meeting on Tuesday (30/11). The document will guide future proposals on how the site should be developed regarding land uses, character of the area and the necessary infrastructure required to support the local and surrounding communities.

The SPD will be a material consideration for future planning applications for the site.It adds a further requirement to MK Council’s high sustainability expectations set out in Plan:MK to help develop the land sensitively and in an environmentally-friendly way for future communities.

Proposals will deliver around 3,000 new homes, schools, community facilities and other infrastructure at South East MK

South East MK is an allocation within Plan:MK, covering an area of land approximately 200 hectares in size encompassed by Tilbrook, Browns Wood and Wavendon to the north, Woburn Sands to the east, the Green Sands Ridge to the south, and Bow Brickhill to the west.

The council consulted with local people and organisations earlier this year, including parish and town councils and East West Rail. Over 1,500 responses were received and the new SPD has incorporated feedback from surrounding communities. For example, the proposals now include new open space along Bow Brickhill Road, widened buffers and the new primary school has been relocated to the west of Woodleys Road.

Pete Marland, council leader, said: “We have ambitious plans for South East MK and want to build it out in the unique traditions of Milton Keynes. We’re committed to getting the right infrastructure in place to support both new and existing communities. This SPD will ensure that we’re able to deliver a place that is affordable, sustainable and gives people the opportunity to do well in life.