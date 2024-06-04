Milton Keynes families invited to ‘explore biodiversity’ of rundown Netherfield estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are invited to take part in a ‘mini Bioblitz’ in a day of exploration on the most rundown estate in MK

A Bioblitz is a public event that focuses on finding as many species as possible in a designated area, over a short period of time.

It provides a snapshot of the area’s biodiversity and encourages local people to explore and learn about the variety of life that can be found on their doorsteps.

The free event take place on Saturday, June 8, from 11am to 4pm, and it will focus on the estates of Netherfield and Beanhill.

People are invited to explore the biodiversity of Netherfield in Milton Keynes

It is organised by Milton Keynes Arts Centre and will be led by MK Keynes City Council’s Landscape and Strategic Countryside Manager, Phillip Snell, together with local artist Ciara Callaghan.

They promise a “family-friendly day of exploration and creativity”, with the aim of finding and identifying as many plants and animals as possible on the estate.

Phillip Snell has over 20 years’ experience of leading public realm services and projects and an in-depth knowledge of ecology and biodiversity and will help with the identifications.

Artist Ciara’s practice encourages the use of art to explore places and to foster a sense of belonging. On Saturday, she will be showing families how to use plants to create individual prints.

There will also be opportunities for people to play Bug Bingo, make badges and more. All activities are free and will take place outdoors.

The event forms a continuation of Milton Keynes Arts Centre’s ‘Home’ project, led by the artist Maddi Nicholson, and focused on the estates of Beanhill and Netherfield.

Since the project started in 2021, Maddi Nicholson has worked with 1,139 local people over 27 workshops and 4 exhibitions in creating over 140 artworks, which have been seen by almost 400 people.

Anyone interested can meet at 11am next to Grand Union Vineyard Church in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes MK6 4YP.

Netherfield was built between 1972 – 1977 and was one of the earliest completed grid squares in MK

But its homes, with their flat roofs and corrugated tin panels, have fared particularly badly over the decades and the estate is now classed as rundown and in need of regeneration.