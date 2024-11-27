Milton Keynes is the UK's third cleanest city, new research shows

News research has claimed Milton Keynes to be the third cleanest city in the UK.

MK was praised for it low levels of air pollution, high quality drinking water and the quality of its parks and green spaces.

The study was carried out by experts at Waste Direct, who analysed more than 40 major cities to compile a list of the top 10 cleanest ones.

Key metrics included air quality carrying the highest weight, followed by drinking water quality and garbage disposal.

Additional factors, such as the percentage of cleanliness and tidiness, noise pollution, green space quality, and the comfort of public spaces were weighted equally for each, providing insights into the overall environmental health of the cities.

Waste disposal also played a factor in the final scores.

The main data used by Wate Direct was taken from Numbeo and World Population Review, ensuring reliable measurements across all locations.

Dundee emerged as the cleanest city in the UK, with the highest recorded air and drinking water qualities, making it the healthiest place in the area to breathe and drink. Dundee’s green spaces score of 80 and its high public accessibility reinforce its position as the UK's cleanest urban centre.

Milton Keynes notched up a composite score of 79. The city’s air quality score of 85.71 is among the highest in the study, along with a competitive drinking water quality.

The city also has the highest rate for green spaces and parks quality at 87.5.

The other cities in the top 10 were, in order, Chester, Durham, Oxford, Belfast, York, Sheffield and Derby.

Waste Direct spokesperson Evie Graham told the Citizen: “Environmental measurements across British urban areas show how well-maintained streets, good air and water quality, thoughtful building layouts, and plenty of green spaces blend together to create livable urban environments.”

She added: "The findings demonstrate that careful urban development, when balanced with strong environmental standards, creates not just functional spaces but clean and tidy neighborhoods that support both physical and social well-being. Investing in environmental quality isn't just about conservation - it's about creating urban spaces where communities can flourish.”