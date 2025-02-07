Milton Keynes MP backs £2.65bn flood defence investment

One of Milton Keynes’s MPs has backed Government plans to significantly invest in flood defences across the UK.

MP for Milton Keynes North, Chris Curtis, has supported plans to invest £2.65bn into combatting flooding.

The Government has claimed the new investment is a record package dedicated to flooding support.

It is hoped that the central Government money will make a difference in Milton Keynes where areas such as Newport Pagnell and Stony Stratford are particularly vulnerable to flash floods.

Mr Curtis said: “Since becoming MP last July I’ve met regularly with residents impacted by flooding, as well as the Environment Agency and local councillors. It is clear that the impacts of years of underinvestment have been devastating, and I’m grateful that after repeated calls for further investment, Labour is tackling the situation head on.”

In nearby Lavendon residents are campaigning for additional flooding support and are calling for action after 48 homes were damaged in a flood in late 2024.

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Reed added: “The storms this winter have devastated lives and livelihoods. The role of any Government is to protect its citizens. Under our Plan for Change, we are investing a record £2.65 billion to build and maintain flood defences to protect lives, homes and businesses from the dangers of flooding.”

The money will be allocated towards building tidal barriers and flood walls, plus other schemes impacting water flow.

In response, Conservative representatives have asked for more clarity on where the money has come from and how it will specifically improve vulnerable communities.