A new study has revealed Milton Keynes is the third most eco-conscious city in the UK.

The findings reveal residents are seeking ways to make changes searching eco-related topics as a way of contributing to tackling climate change.

The report by Utility Bidder suggests residents may have been inspired to think more about being eco-conscious following a large oil leak in the River Ouzel, which flows through Milton Keynes, last year.

Milton Keynes Council has pledged to become a carbon neutral city by 2030

The research was conducted around concern about the effects of climate change and people considering adopting a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

The team researched which areas of the UK are the most eco-conscious, and which are guilty of producing the most CO2.

It found Milton Keynes produced an average of 1,216kt of CO2 between 2019-2020, which is the equivalent of 44.23kt per 10,000 residents.

The report states: “We used government data denoting the estimated CO2 emissions from 1991 and 2021 for the following sectors: transport, energy supply, residential, business, industrial processes, public, agricultural, waste management, land use, land change and forestry. We subtracted the 2021 total for each sector from the 1991 total before dividing this by the 1991 total and finally multiplied this by 100 to calculate the percentage change of CO2 emissions between these dates.”

Not surprisingly London was named as the city with the highest CO2 emissions between 2019-20.