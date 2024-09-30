Milton Keynes rail line re-opens after serious flooding renders it unsafe for 7 days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Network Rail has thanked passengers for their patience after the Marston Vale line was closed due to flooding.

The line, which between Bletchley and Bedford, reopened this morning (Monday) after services were suspended for seven days due to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area around Bletchley saw over 170mm of rainfall during that time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail bosses say the flooding affected the signalling equipment on the track, the power supply for the railway equipment and a number of level crossings on the Marston Vale line.

The Marston Vale line is open again after seven days of being flooded

Due to the prolonged and sustained rainfall it was also harder than usual to inspect the equipment. But now that water levels have reduced, Network Rail engineers have been able to inspect and test the railway and bring the line safely back into service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Walsh, West Coast South’s route director said: “I would like to thank passengers on the Marston Vale line for their patience and understanding over the past week as Network Rail engineers worked hard to quickly and safely reopen the line. I am pleased to confirm that we have fully reopened the track this morning which means that passengers can travel between Bletchley and Bedford."

He added: “Network Rail is committed to protecting the railway from flooding for years to come and aims to make the railway more robust and reliable for passengers, as the UK faces more extreme weather conditions due to climate change. Over the next five years Network Rail will continue to invest in the Marston Vale line between Bedford and Bletchley.

"This will include upgrades to the drainage system and the closure of some of the level crossings that are prone to flooding from water running off the road and onto the railway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marston Vale line was closed for almost a year after maintenance provider Vivarail entered into administration in December 2022.

Services resumed at the end of 2023 and this year a special £1 travel ticket offer led to thousands of people making trips on the line.

For more information on how storms impact the railway and how Network Rail works to keep people on the move, visit its website here.