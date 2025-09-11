Milton Keynes swimming pool to be heated by waste from our black bins

Milton Keynes City Council is to set up a transformative zero carbon heat network that will use black bin waste to heat public buidings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is due next week to approve the recruitment a heat supplier for the major project, which will put the city further on the low carbon map.

It will involve three buildings – Woughton Leisure Centre, the CMK library and the Civic Offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it will mean people can swim in the UK’s most environmentally friendly pool at Woughton , browse books in its greenest library or even get married at the Civic building’s register office powered by clean and sustainable energy.

The swimming pool will be heated by black bin waste

Earlier this year, the city council secured £4.35m from the Government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to prepare the three buildings, of of which are significant energy users, to be connected to a heat network.

Heat networks capture and share local heat that would otherwise go to waste, such as data servers or waste processing facilities. For instance, at Milton Keynes Waste Recovery Park, 133,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste are processed every year, creating electricity for the city’s fleet of electric bin lorries and also generating heat.

Instead of that heat being lost, the city council is exploring the opportunity of transferring it into nearby buildings, cutting bills and emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is part of the council’s ambition to become net zero in the next five years..

In the UK, heating buildings is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases, and the government aims for 17% of UK heat to come from local heat networks by 2030.

The Civic building, Central Library and Woughton Leisure Centre will be the first phase of the project and offering clean, reliable and affordable alternatives to gas heating.

It will a pve the way for a larger carbon heating system across the city, which would heat homes and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This kind of network will protect the city from volatile hikes in gas prices, providing Milton Keynes with greater ‘energy security’.

Cabinet Member for Planning and Placemaking, Cllr Shanika Mahendran, said: “Milton Keynes has always been an innovative place and we’re proud to be leading the way on tackling climate issues in new and creative ways. By connecting our buildings to a low-carbon heat network, we’re not only making our buildings greener, but are setting down a marker for a more sustainable future for everyone in our city.”