More flooding forecast for sodden Milton Keynes as Met Office issues Severe Weather Warning for rain

Up to 20mm of rain is likely to fall over several hours

As parts of Milton Keynes as still underwater following Storm Henk, a further Severe Weather Warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office today (Thursday)

And, because the ground is so sodden, the fresh deluge is set to produce even more flooding, say their experts.

The warning started at 12 noon and until the early hours of tomorrow (Friday) morning. Between 10mm and 20mm of rain is likely to fall in a six to nine hour period, with some places seeing as much as 40mm.

An aerial view shows the extent of the flooding in Newport Pagnell. And it's likely to get worse.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Much of this rain is falling on already wet ground and therefore, impacts are more likely. Strong winds may also accompany this heavy rain across southern and particularly southeast England this evening and overnight. Meanwhile, a weather front will continue to bring rain and showers across the northeast.”

Tuesday’s Storm Henk caused many parts of parks to resemble lakes in Milton Keynes while gardens in some areas are underwater.

The River Great Ouse at Newport Pagnell is severely flooded and has prompted an alert from MK City Council.

A spokesperson said: “Due to rising river levels, some low level riverside locations are at risk of flooding so if you live in these areas and have flood protection items, you should deploy them now.”

The council does not supply sandbags however and it is up to residents to make their own arrangements.

“The Highways team keep a small stock of sandbags for emergencies at the Bleak Hall depot but these will only be distributed if a highways officer has confirmed that there is a very severe risk to the public,” said the council spokesperson.

They added: “The protection of your private property is your responsibility. You may wish to keep flood prevention measures on your property as floods can happen quickly. The choice of flood prevention products is up to you however we would advise using products like aqua-sacs rather than sandbags. Aqua-sacs are easier to store, re-useable, much lighter and can be deployed to divert flood water.”