Artists impression of the new Logistics City MK planned for Michigan Drive at Tongwell

Milton Keynes is becoming the city of monster warehouses as giant new structures are springing up rapidly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As some people are still reeling from the sheer size of the new industrial development at Tongwell, just outside Newport Pagnell, another equally mammoth warehouse development is being planned less than a mile up the road.

Kier Property has this month started work on a 125,647 sq ft ‘Logistics City’ industrial scheme in Michigan Drive, also at Tongwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-acre site was purchased from BL Balmoral 2022 and comprised a sq ft warehouse building and offices.

The new Panattoni warehouses off the H3 near Newport Pagnell in the process of being built, Photo by Drone Over MK

These are now being demolished to make way for the “state-of-the-art” new buildings, says Kier.

“Located just 1.9 miles from Junction 14 of the M1 motorway, three miles from the centre of Milton Keynes and with the A5 just 4.2 miles away, the site provides access to the wider national motorway network, making it extremely well-placed to serve the majority of the UK within 4.5 hours HGV drive time and is a prime ‘golden triangle’ logistics location,” they say.

Meanwhile the two huge new warehouses just outside Newport Pagnell, off H3 Monks Way, have shot up at a rapid rate over the past few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be known as Panattoni Park, the development will be completed in September 2025 and comprise two warehouse/logistics buildings of 343,666 sq ft and 448,366 sq ft apiece.

“Panattoni Park MK is poised to become a landmark sustainable development, delivering exceptional accommodation for occupiers,” say the developers.

It is not yet known who will occupy the Panattoni warehouses.