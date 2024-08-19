Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A developer has announced plans to build more than 100 new homes on green space on a city estate.

Keepmoat is to spend £21.5million building on seven acres of unused land in Tattenhoe.

The homes, die to be completed in March 2026, will be high quality and include affordable properties which will be rented out through a local housing association.

Fifty of the houses will be built to the anticipated Future Homes Standard, say Keepmoat bosses.

A drone view of the green space on Tattenhoe that will soon be filled with new homes

The site is due to be named Haworth Place and some of the new builds will be known as ‘Echo’ homes, equipped with air source heat pumps, solar PV panels, increased levels of insulation and EV charging points to reduce carbon emissions.

Ian McFaul, interim Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat South Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to be regenerating this underdeveloped piece of land in Milton Keynes to deliver 115 high-quality, multi-tenure homes for the local area, including much-needed affordable housing options. The project is also creating a raft of new local jobs, training and apprenticeship opportunities, further boosting the local economy and the industry’s future workforce.

He added: “As the project continues into the next phase, it’s extremely rewarding to see the excitement about the plans to deliver these homes in this fantastic new town. We’re also proud to be delivering homes featuring anticipated Future Homes Standard technology ahead of the Government-enforced delivery model set to come in next year - a further step in our mission to create sustainable communities for the future.”