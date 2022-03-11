More than £1.6 million to be spent on flooding and drainage work in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council's spending plans for 2022 include more than than £1.6m on flood resilience measures and drainage.

Multiple partners are responsible for flood defence, including the government-run Environment Agency, but the Labour and Liberal Democrat administration has invested funds to ensure action is taken now.

Some of the flood defence investment includes:

Councillor Jane Carr surveys the floods in Newport Pagnell in December 2020

>· £275,000 for gully cleaning across the borough

> £50,000 for a new flood resilience officer

> £22,500 for flood resilience equipment

Labour Councillor Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member with responsibility for flooding, said: “This council takes flooding seriously. We’re working tirelessly to reduce it where we can, and minimise the disruption and damage it can cause for our residents. We’re holding all responsible bodies to account, including Anglian Water and the Environment Agency.

“We’re investing over £1million in things that will actually make a difference – flood resilience equipment, a new flood resilience officer and conveyance between the Stony Stratford flood arches.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jane Carr, who represents Newport Pagnell South, said: “Back in December 2020, my ward was hit badly by heavy flooding. It is a serious concern of residents not only in Newport Pagnell, but throughout the borough.