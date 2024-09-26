Most blooming lovely town in Milton Keynes wins top award for 11th time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city’s most green-fingered town has once again won a top Britain in Bloom award.

Stony Stratford has this week been declared a gold award winner in the regional compeition for the 11th time.

The historic town has scooped countless awards over the years and the competition judges have declared the place a “delight” to visit.

Volunteers work hard all year round to keep the floral displays looking magnificent and also produce fruit and vegetables from community garden projects. And their efforts pay off year after year.

Volunteers in Stony Stratford work hard all year round on the town's floral displays

This time, as well as the gold, Stony scooped the Regional Small Town trophy and has also be asked to represent the Thames and Chilterns Region in the national Britain in Bloom finals next year.

But the success story does not stop there.

“We also got the Regional Award for Sustainability and the Regional Award for Caring for the Environment,” said Stony in Bloom chair Judith Deveson.

The town’s York House Community Gardens got Outstanding, along with North End Pond and Wildlife Area. Fullers Slade It's Your Neighbourhood Group won a Thriving, as did Galley Hill and The Rowans Gardening Group.

Stony in Bloom chair Judith Deveson and Alison Matthews (vice chair) with the Britain in Bloom trophy and as many certificates as they could hold at the awards ceremony

St Mary and St Giles Junior School was awarded a Highly Commended.

“We're all feeling very proud, happy and stunned!” said Judith after the awards ceremony.

Every year since 2016, the town has never failed to win a gold in the prestigious competition.

"Every time is a busy time in the horticultural year, but in the fortnight before Britain in Bloom Judging Day volunteers can be seen around the town at crazy hours to make sure the place looks its best,” said Judith.