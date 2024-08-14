Nando's bring back favourite spice in honour of Lime e-bikes in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nando’s has joined forced with Lime e-bikes in Milton Keynes to bring back an all-time favourtie spice – and give fans a chance to win a prize.

As Lime celebrates hitting more than two million rides of its rental electric bikes in the city, Nando’s is re-introducing its Mango & Lime spice in honour of the achievement.

Meanwhile, a bunch of special Mango & Lime decorated e-bikes have been hidden around MK, with prizes of up free rides and up to £200 in nando’s vouchers for anyone who finds one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The once-favourite flavour, which mixes Nando’s PERi-PERi with sweet mango and fresh lime, will be avaiable from tomorrow (Thursday) but onlt for a limited time so fans are urged to be quick.

Nando's Mango & Lime spice is returning in Milton Keynes

Ellie Bird, Comms and Brand Lead at Lime UKI said: “We’re so excited to be teaming up with Nando’s to announce the return of its legendary Mango & Lime flavour.

Our limited edition Mango & Lime (Bike)s are officially out in the wild, and if anyone can hunt them down, we know it’s going to be Nando’s and Lime’s biggest fans. Happy hunting!”

People finding one of the hidden Mango & Lime bikes should head to their local Nando’s and take a photo of themselves with itoutside the restaurant. The competition is running from today (Wednesday) until Sunday August 18 and prizes include Nando’s gift cards from £50 to £200, and three 30 minute Lime rides per winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nando’s Head of Brand Hannah Smith said: “The partnership not only marks the return of an iconic Nando’s flavour, but also demonstrates Nando’s and Lime’s commitment to bringing people together for good times this summer.”

Find a special Mango & Lime e-bike in Milton Keynes and you'll win a prize

Lime launched its e-bike rental service in Milton Keynes in 2020 and since then more and more residents have incorporated active sustainable transport into their daily routines and social outings.

To date, they have covered a huge 4 million kilometres on the bikes and the number of users totals almost half a million.

Fiona Duenyas, Public Affairs Manager at Lime said: “It is incredible to see Milton Keynes residents truly embracing shared, carbon-free transport - evidenced by the 2 million rides and almost half a million riders who have used our service to date to commute, socialise or run errands in the City."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Our mission at Lime is to motivate riders to step away from cars, and instead favour sustainable, affordable transport alternatives. We’ve certainly seen a shift amongst local residents towards these alternative modes and we’ll continue to work with Milton Keynes Council to ensure our service continues to work for everyone as demand increases.

"We look forward to continuing on the sustainable transport journey with residents of Milton Keynes and seeing more people hopping on two wheels in the future.”

Lime is the world’s largest shared electric vehicle provider with e-bikes and e-scooters in more than 250 cities and 30 countries. Founded in 2017, its mission is to help build a future of transport that is shared, affordable, and carbon-free.

The e-bikes can be hired through the Lime app that is available on the Apple or Google Play store. It costs £1 to unlock an e-bike in Milton Keynes, and then 20p per minute to ride.