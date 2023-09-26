Nature lovers to form human chain around pair of mature trees to save them from being chopped down in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A campaign to save two mature and healthy trees from being felled in Newport Pagnell has branched out into a full blown protest, with residents forming a human chain around the trunks.

The trees, one horse chestnut and one sycamore, have graced North Square in the town for decades. Both are home to nesting birds, including a pair of blue tits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But tomorrow (Wednesday) the management company that runs Polly’s Yard, small square of houses nearby has arranged contractors to chop them down.

A company plans to fell these two trees in Newport Pagnell tomorrow (Wednesday). But protestors plan to form a human chain to stop them.

The reason is that one property has suffered some “movement”, and an insurance company has blamed this on moisture reducation in the clay soil caused by the trees.

Protesters at first blamed Milton Keynes City Council for allowing the trees to be felled. But now the council officials have clarified that it was not their idea – and there’s nothing they can do to stop it.

A petition has been launched here to save the trees and has gathered more than 440 signatures. But more immediate action is needed, say residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have now organised a protest to start tomorrow at 8am. A spokesman said: “We're going to park our cars round the trees tonight and then tomorrow we’re going to form a circle of people around the trees to try to stop the management company felling them.

"We need as many people there as possible.”

Residents say North Square is a conservation area so the trees should have a preservation order on them.

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes City Council told the Citizen: “We have not sought the removal of these trees.”

They added: “When someone (in this case, the insurer of neighbouring properties) applies to remove a tree in a conservation area, our only course for rejection is to make a Tree Preservation Order. This requires a tree to meet nationally set high standards, which sadly these trees do not appear to meet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Some years previously, the horse chestnut had been cut back to a 4m stump - which means its more recent growth will eventually become unstable - and the sycamore is showing signs of being under stress, making it susceptible to disease.

"With this in mind, we had no option other than to reluctantly approve the application.”

There is no legal requirement for the management company to consult with local people but the council decided to put up a notice nearby to help inform residents.

Meanwhile, a statement from Polly’s Yard Management Company Ltd says: “Unfortunately a neighbouring property outside of Polly’s Yard has suffered some movement. Investigations by their insurers have attributed this to moisture reduction in the clay soil caused by the proximity of the two trees

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We regret the loss of these trees but must assume the professionals are correct when they identify them as the cause of difficulty to a neighhbouring dwelling.”