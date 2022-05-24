New 'crime scene' shaming plan hatched to tackle fly tipping in Milton Keynes

Rubbish dumped in hot spots will be wrapped with eye-catching ‘crime scene investigation’ style tape or marked with chalk paint stencils showing ‘dumping rubbish here wastes money for your community’.

The visuals will be left in place for up to 5 days while the team investigates and is intended to show that dumping rubbish is illegal and has an impact on everyone.

At the end of the period, the rubbish will be removed

Cllr Lauren Townsend with the new 'crime scene' fly-tipping notice

Keeping MK clean costs on average £3m every year, which is money that could be better spent on other services for residents.

MK Council has prioritised work to crack down on fly-tippers. Last year, it announced fly-tipping had dropped by as much as a fifth following the introduction of CCTV cameras in hot spots.

The new initiative comes through Keep Britain Tidy initiative and has seen good results in other areas.

Dumping waste is indeed classed as a crime can lead to an on the spot fine of £250 or a court-ordered fine of up to £50,000 and a criminal record.

Really serious offences can even mean a prison sentence.

Over the past year, Milton Keynes Council has issued 100 Fixed Penalty Notices for fly-tipping or related offences.

Cabinet member for the Public Realm, Cllr Lauren Townsend said, “Fly-tipping is illegal, and offenders can receive an on the spot fine of £250. As well as being on the case for catching fly-tippers and cleaning up their mess, we’re highlighting that dumping rubbish is unacceptable. We know this approach has worked elsewhere, helping to flag up the seriousness of the crime and changing behaviour as a result.”

The pilot will run over the summer before being reviewed.

Earlier this year, leading councilors announced that fly-tipping rates in MK were the lowest they had been in four years.

The Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance attributed the reduction to the council's "zero tolerance approach" to illegal dumping.