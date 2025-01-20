New discovery trail opens at highly popular park in Milton Keynes - and it's perfect for a lunchtime stroll

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new discovery trail exploring the legacy of one of MK’s key parks has opened this week, allowing people to walk, read and listen to information.

To celebrate more than 40 years of Campbell Park, The Parks Trust joined with Living Archive to created a new trail and bring city history to life.

Supported by funding from MK City Council and MK Community Foundation, the trail includes special interviews, that people can listen to, with some of the people behind the design of Campbell Park and those who care for the park today.

There are also historic plans and drawings from the archives that show the incredible vision of the organisation that created MK - Milton Keynes Development Corporation.

A new discovery trail has opened at Campbell Park

For example, did you know that a “water carpet” was planned for the park? And, that they had hoped to build a national sculpture park here, with sculptures by Henry Moore?

Aimed at adults and older children, the interactive trail can be started from anywhere in the park – just look out for the special A3 trail boards, and scan the QR codes on a phone or tablet.

Sarah Griffiths from The Parks Trust, said: “From the ambitious ideas of the 1970’s to today’s modern urban park, this trail brings the story of Campbell Park to life.

"The central park has been a key part of the development of MK and it’s great to be able to share stories from behind the scenes.”

The new trail is perfect for a lunch break walk or a stroll with family or friends.

Find out more about it here.