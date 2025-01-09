New roads in Milton Keynes will be built with shredded old TYRES as part of multi-million pound eco city plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a multi-million pound eco park to generate more energy from waste and even turn old tyres into roads are set to be approved by Milton Keynes council next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour-run council’s plan is to transform its waste recovery facility in Wolverton into a state-of-the-art facilty that will provide green energy to the city for a more sustainable future.

It will distributing heat naturally created by processing waste across the city into homes and businesses and include new technology to shred unwanted tyres into material that would be used to build and repair roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a carbon sink forest that would absorb carbon from the atmosphere, and new facilities to deal with more types of waste locally, including electrical goods and other hard-to-process items, meaning fewer miles need to be travelled.

Old tyres will be shredded in Milton Keynes up to become material to make and repair roads

The Eco Park will also generating more energy to enable the city’s waste collection and landscaping fleet to become entirely powered by waste.

Since 2018, the council has been using clean methods to turn household rubbish into sustainable electricity at the current Wolverton site, which means barely any of MK’s waste goes to landfill.

Turning this into a technologically-advanced Eco Park will turn the city into one of the UK’s most sustainable places to manage waste, say councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the investment in developing it would mean lower processing costs over the longer term, delivering better value for money, they say.

The site would also be home to a public education centre to help the next generation become even better at reuse and recycling.

Deputy leader of the Council, Cllr Lauren Townsend, said: “Milton Keynes has been at the forefront of recycling ever since we introduced the UK’s first kerbside recycling collections in the early 90s, and the Wolverton Eco Park continues that great tradition.

"Opening such a state-of-the-art green facility brings clear benefits to the city and fits our ambitions to be a world-leading sustainable city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Milton Keynes City Council announced local recycling had risen by a third since it introduced wheelie bins in September 2023, making it one of the top performing cities for recycling in the UK.