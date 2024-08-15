'Our city centre is turning into a high-rise architectural monstrosity' claims Milton Keynes dignitary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A city dignitary has slammed all the new high-rise developments planned for the city centre -and suggested it be enhanced with a giant water feature.

Former Milton Keynes councillor Paul Bartlett was made an Alderman of MK after his years of service and has strong views on what the city needs.

He is this week calling for the city centre area to be “re-invigorated’ following the trend of building more and more towering apartment blocks there.

And his views on the new developments, the tallest of which will be a massive 34 storeys, are not at all complimentary.

Some of the high rise buildings planned for, or already built, at Central Milton Keynes

"Our city centre is turning into the most boring architectural monstrosity in the United Kingdom and could do with a bit of imagination before we disappear under the shadows of high-rise carbuncles,” he told the Citizen.

"Milton Keynes City Council needs take off its blinkers and consider what the city centre will offer for the current and future residents and visitors other than building ever upwards and concreting over anything that stands still for a few seconds,”

He added: "With plans to build up and upwards in the City Centre, it's important we don't ignore the ground level.”.

"Potentially saving The Point is a positive step yet much more needs to be done to ensure that Milton Keynes does not sink into a vacuum of boredom."

Alderman Bartlett has long advocated a shallow water feature running from the Library to Station Square along Silbury Boulevard - similar to Chatsworth House and following in the footsteps of his hometown of Coventry, which has rejuvenated its post war pedestrian precinct with water fountains and flowers.

"Councillors, residents and businesses need to play a part in livening up the City Centre and could learn from places such as Coventry".

Other initiatives could include a return to self-build housing, building living bridges over Marlborough Street into Campbell Park and building larger for sale homes in the City Centre, he suggested.

"Too much emphasis is being placed on flats and not enough on houses in CMK, especially large homes that will bring a new feel to our city centre.

"Many cities and towns across the world have large so-called middle-class houses in their centres that bring a welcome dimension to the local townscape. For too long, Milton Keynes has pushed larger houses outwards and considered that everyone in the centre wants to live in an apartment."

Among the plans approved for CMK are the 34-storey tower block containing 288 apartments on the old Saxon Court site, a 20 storey tall block of 355 flats on Midsummer Boulevard and a 16-storey development on the MK Theatre multi storey car park site.

Meanwhile there is the 14-storey Hotel La Tour as well as plans to build Plans to build two tower blocks of 18 storeys tall at neighbouring Campbell Park.

These all defy the oriignal ethos of Milton Keynes, which was that “no building should be taller than the highest tree.”