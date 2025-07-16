Our glorious parks in Milton Keynes win national Green Flag award - for ninth year in a row

Milton Keynes’ parks have received a prestigious Green Flag Award for the ninth year in succession.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolade, which applies to every park in the city, recognises the hard of of The Parks Trust, the charity that cares for our 6,000 acres of green spaces.

The Trust is the only organisation in the country to achieve a single Green Flag Award for a whole city-wide network of parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, Great Linford Manor Park has secured Green Heritage Site Accreditation for a fourth consecutive year. This is an award supported by Historic England, for the management and promotion of the site’s historic features.

Staff and volunteers from The Parks Trust celebrate the award

A Green Flag Award is an international mark of quality for expert management of green spaces. Managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, it recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for across the United Kingdom and around the world.

James Cairncross, Head of Landscape Architecture at The Parks Trust said ‘We have such a fantastic team of employees, volunteers and contractors who go above and beyond to ensure our parkland is maintained to a very high standard. Having been awarded the Green Flag Award again is testament to their commitment. We will continue to ensure that the city’s green spaces are enjoyable and protected for residents of Milton Keynes - for now, and forever!’.

Established as a charity in 1992, The Parks Trust expertly cares for parks, river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, and landscaped areas along grid roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its staff and volunteers also work hard to support local wildlife and biodiversity, provide valuable facilities for park users, deliver extensive education programmes and connect communities with events and activities.

In most towns and cities, parkland is owned by the local authority, but MK’s founders were pioneers and decided to do things differently. Their vision was to create a new town where the parkland and landscapes would be protected forever by a charity that was separate from local government.

The Parks Trust was given an endowment of commercial property when it was set up and returns on these investments generate the primary source of income required to fund its wide-ranging work.