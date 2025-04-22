Outrage as thieves steal eggs from swan's nest in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Low-life thieves have stolen all the eggs from a swan’s nest on a city lake, leaving the swans in visible distress at the loss.

The pair of mute swans has been sitting on the nest to guard the clutch of eggs at Lodge Lake at Great Holm.

But, in what appears to be a “deliberate act of cruelty”, humans have stolen every single egg, say volunteers at MK Swan Rescue organisation.

Stealing swans’ eggs is a criminal offence as they are fully protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. And it can lead to punishments of up to six months imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine through the criminal court system.

Every single eggs was stolen from the swan's nest

MK Swan Rescue experts are certain that humans, rather than wildlife predators, are to blame for the latest loss – particularly as it is not the first time it has happened at this location.

“The eggs vanished entirely, leaving the swans visibly distressed. There is no evidence of predator activity,” said a spokesperson.

They added: "This incident mirrors a similar attack last year and the year before, when the same swan pair, long-term residents of the lake, had their nearly full-term eggs deliberately smashed.

"It is deeply upsetting that such a deliberate act of cruelty has been allowed to happen. This pair has nested here for years, and to see them lose their eggs for the third consecutive year is heartbreaking.”

The land surrounding Lodge Lake is owned and managed by The Parks Trust, which has a policy of non-intervention when it comes to wildlife. While they may place temporary signs near busy footpaths to alert visitors to the presence of nesting swans, they do not provide protective fencing, even when requested by concerned residents.

Their website states: “Mute swans build very large nests, usually right next to a watercourse or open water, in early spring. Some of these nests will fail as a result of high levels of disturbance from people or wildlife. Experienced swan pairs tend to find more secure nesting sites, such as small islands, but younger pairs may be more vulnerable."

The statement adds: “Each spring we often receive calls from people asking us to defend swan nests in our parks. We do not intervene with wildlife in this way although we may put up temporary signs in locations where swan’s nests are near busy footpaths, advising visitors that nesting swans are present and requesting dog walkers put their pets on a lead. Please remember that all wild birds are protected under UK law and it is a criminal offence to intentionally or recklessly disturb nesting birds, their eggs or dependent young.”

Several local residents have expressed concerns for the welfare of the swans and requested protective fencing. These concerns were shared with MK Swan Rescue and passed on to The Parks Trust for consideration in line with their wildlife management policies.

Anyone with information about the latest theft is urged to report it to Thames Valley Police as a wildlife crime by calling 101.