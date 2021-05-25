Over 50% of buses on new Milton Keynes service are carbon free

Most bus journeys in Milton Keynes will now be carbon free after a new service was armed with a fleet of fully electric vehicles.

Launched on April 1, MK Connect, took over many of the major bus routes in the borough, operating an on-demand booking system via a mobile app, rather than a more conventional service. Passengers can now be collected and dropped off using virtual bus stops.

This service already lowers the amount of miles a bus would typically cover, eliminating trips to unused collection points.

Two of the new fully electric buses coming to Milton Keynes

Now some of the buses completing those collections, will be fully electric, meaning thousands of extra green public transport journeys.

This is the latest scheme in the council's mission to make the city carbon neutral by 2030.

The vehicles have been supplied by electrical car company, WeFlex, founder Nicko Williamson commented: “We’re on a mission to get as many people to switch to all-electric vehicles as possible – whether that’s ride hailing drivers or consumers looking for more climate friendly public transport options.

“Tackling emissions on the roads for every day journeys is the only way we can all make a meaningful contribution to improving the outlook for the environment and Via, who share our vision, are the perfect partners to make schemes like MK Connect a reality.”

MK Connect

Via, is the company who worked with the Milton Keynes Council to change the predominant way public transport is supplied across the city.

Chris Snyder, Europe CEO at Via added: “MK Connect is an example of the way that technology can both expand access to public transport and be a sustainable transport solution for communities across the globe.

"In addition to reducing single occupancy vehicles, we must get all-electric alternatives on the road in higher numbers to further reduce environmental impact and to encourage climate-conscious consumers to view public transport as a key element in tackling carbon emissions."