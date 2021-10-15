Parks Trust acquires industrial unit in Milton Keynes for £3million

The Parks Trust has acquired a 20,469 sq ft detached industrial unit in Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, for £3 million.

The property, at 25 Kelvin Drive, is currently occupied by Lohman Technologies UK Ltd on a 10-year lease. It was marketed by Kirkby Diamond with an offer secured from the Parks Trust on the same day.

The Parks Trust is an independent charity that maintains more than 6,000 acres of parkland and green space in Milton Keynes.

Eamon Kennedy, executive partner and head of agency at Kirkby Diamond, said: “This was a rare opportunity to acquire a high quality investment property and as such we were expecting there to be a great deal of interest from potential investors. However, to secure a buyer in less than 24 hours exceeded even our high expectations.

“The Parks Trust has acquired an excellent industrial unit, in a first class location, which is occupied by Lohman Technologies UK.”

Ben Allott, head of property at the Parks Trust, said: “We’re delighted to secure another Milton Keynes-based asset, in particular, one of this quality. As with the rest of our commercial portfolio, the rental income payable funds the great work we do throughout Milton Keynes, ensuring the 6,000 acres are maintained to the highest of standards. As ever, Kirkby Diamond acted swiftly and professionally ensuring a straightforward sale to the benefit of both parties.”

The property is a modern, detached, two-storey industrial unit constructed in 2007. It has a production area with goods in and out, two roller shutter doors, dock level loading bay, and ground and first floor office accommodation with a reception area.