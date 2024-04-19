People benefit from more than a mile of green footpaths within walking distance in Milton Keynes ​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Milton Keynes have more than a mile of green footpaths within walking distance, new analysis has revealed.

The Ramblers – a charity for walkers – researched the extent of green rights of way across England, using satellite observations of land cover.

They found despite the majority of England being green land, many areas, particularly urban, are lacking in green routes.

Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, charities called for more action on greening cities across the UK, which will “improve people’s quality of life and provide a home to nature”.

Dating back to the 1970s, the annual conservation event aims to encourage people to take action to preserve the natural environment.

The figures revealed 2,627 metres of green public rights of way are accessible to people in Milton Keynes North within a 10-minute walk and 2,357 metres of green public rights of way accessible to people in Milton Keynes South.

This ranks more than two thirds of 448 constituencies in England.

James MacColl, head of policy, advocacy and campaigns at the Ramblers, said everyone should live “within 15 minutes’ walk of accessible green space”.

He added: “We should be working to make our towns and cities some of the best and most liveable in the world by creating green walking routes that allow residents and visitors to experience all the benefits of walking in nature right from their doorstep.”

The Ramblers added tree planting and other initiatives such as pocket parks in urban areas could be beneficial for those lacking in green space.

Separate figures from environmental organisation Friends of the Earth, show 43% of neighbourhoods in England have less than 10% tree canopy cover, while 84% have less than 20% coverage.

The analysis revealed 31 neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes North (41.3%) and 33 neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes South (42.9%) have less than 10% tree canopy.

Overall, MK North has just 8.2% tree cover – equivalent to 1,872 hectares, while MK South has just 13.2% tree cover – equivalent to 1,056 hectares.

The figures also showed there are fewer trees in the poorest neighbourhoods.

Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said: “Green space and tree cover are important for people’s mental health as well as vital for nature.

“Councils need the tools and long-term resources to increase tree cover, green streets and develop new parks. Greening our cities will improve people’s quality of life and provide a home to nature.”

Kathleen Rogers, president of EARTHDAY.ORG, said trees provide essential habitats for wildlife, and help keep surface temperatures cool.

She said: “We need a wave of tree planting across the UK and globally, especially in towns and cities. The UK has lost 109,000 hectares of tree coverage in the last 20 years and needs to invest in a huge tree planting campaign.”

Further Office for National Statistics data shows people in the UK spend less time in nature than they did before the coronavirus pandemic.