Permission is granted to build these new tower blocks of flats at Central Milton Keynes
The buildings will be on the site of the disused multi-storey car park near Milton Keynes Theatre.
Packaged Living acquired the 330-space car park from Milton Keynes City Council after the facility closed in 2020. It was failing to attract enough users even at the knockdown rate of 15p an hour, said the council.
Now Packaged Living, in a joint venture with Affinius Capital, have been granted planning permission to turn it into a “vibrant mixed-use development”.
To be named Campbell Park View, there wil be two towers, one of 25 storeys and one of 18 storeys. These will be connected by a 26-storey building.
All the apartments inside will be for rental only and there will be a mix of one-bed, two-bed and three-bed.
The project’s architects Assael Architecture say the redevelopment is set to become “a landmark in the heart of Milton Keynes”.
Their spokesperson said: “This innovative design not only offers good-quality homes for renters but also integrates seamlessly with the surrounding community, providing accessible leisure spaces at the ground and first floor levels.
"These spaces are strategically positioned with double-height entrances, creating a welcoming and dynamic environment for both residents and visitors.”
They added: “The design draws inspiration from local historical and cultural assets, including the curved roof profile of the neighbouring theatre building. The use of darker material tones at the base of the taller building facing the park reflects the curved form and distinguishes the leisure spaces from the residential areas above.”
Sophie Gunn, Associate Director at Packaged Living, said: “We are delighted to have reached this important milestone for an important gateway site in the heart of Milton Keynes. Campbell Park View.”
The new flats will be some of thousands that are springing up all over CMK, some of them as a result of office to housing conversions and many of them in high rise blocks.
The tallest high rise will be the ‘MK Gateway’ development, which will consist of 288 apartments built in one massive 27-storey block and four other four-storey buildings at Saxon Court, the city’s former Covid vaccination centre.