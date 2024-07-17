Pioneering Milton Keynes company trials making biodegradable plastics from SEAWEED

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An innovative MK company is trailing making a new biogradable plastic – from seaweed.

In a move that could help save the planet, CMK-based Essentra PLC is hoping to find something that is as durable as conventional plastic but will not contaminate the environment.

Seaweed is one of 14 different materials they have tested, resulting in 52 different product samples. The other raw materials include bio-woods, nylon, plant starch, sugar cane, and Polylactic Acids (PLA).

A company spokesperson said: “A particularly exciting innovation is the ongoing trials utilising seaweed, in collaboration with business start-up FlexSea, to create flexible, seaweed-derived bioplastics that can in turn be the source of a new range of products, rather than being used to substitute existing raw materials. This novel material, is 100% bio-based and truly home compostable, raising standards within the bioplastics industry.”

Essentra PLC, based in Milton Keynes, is trialing making a type of plastic from seaweed

Synthetic plastics are derived from crude oil, natural gas or coal, while bioplastics are made with biodegradable materials that come from renewable sources.

The spokesperson said: “At Essentra, we are testing both recycled content and various bio-based materials.. to see how they perform when replacing or added to existing resins used in the manufacture of our plastic components.

"For example, traditional plastic polyethylene (PE) is a lightweight, durable thermoplastic used to produce everything from plastic bottles and containers to screws and sockets, which are produced by Essentra, globally.

"Conventional PE is made from refining crude oil into ethanol, which is then polymerised to produce ethylene. Bio-based PE has the same properties and is manufactured using the same process but is sourced from sugar cane, sugar beet or wheat grain.”

Essentra has set up a research and development Centre of Excellence to testing and trial the new bio-polymers, which will widen range of materials that can be used in components, ensuring they have the same qualities and capabilities of oil-based parts.

The seaweed or other materials they use cannot be polymerised in their raw, unprocessed state and need to be refined to break down their chemical structure into ‘monomers'. They use heat and pressure to chemically bond the chains of monomers together to create synthetic polymers.