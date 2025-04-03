Plan to build 'ugly' tower blocks of flats alongside Milton Keynes beauty spot sparks public protest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public are staging a last-ditch protest as city councillors prepare to approve plans for five high-rise blocks of flats to be built alongside scenic Campbell Park.

Developers are seeking to build 397 apartments in blocks of between 12 and six storeys tall on the Overgate site, which is next to the Grade II listed parkland.

Regeneration company Urban Splash and Manchester-based developer Glenbrook have formed a new joint venture partnership to deliver the project.

But local people have slammed the plan as disingenuous, saying the development is out of character and based on “misleading representations”.

Protesters drew up this arts' impression to show how the new blocks of flats could look at Campbell Park

They claim one of the most contentious issues is the imagery submitted by the developer, which shows non-existent high-rise buildings in the background — suggesting the area already contains similar tower blocks.

“They’re trying to pull the wool over the eyes of our planning committee,” alleged one local resident. “The nearest actual towers – like Hotel La Tour – are over a kilometre away.”

At first the developers wanted to build 450 flats in blocks of up to 18 storeys high, but this application was withdrawn following objections.

But protesters still argue that the new application conflicts with key planning policies including Plan:MK 2019, the CMK Alliance Plan, the National Planning Policy Framework, and the Milton Keynes Residential Design Guide SPD — all of which emphasise developments that reflect their immediate surroundings in scale and character.

They are also concerned at a reduction in the number of affordable homes offered.

However, council officers have recommened the planning committe grant the appication at their meeting tonight, Thursday April 3, although councillors will still vote on the latter.

The committee papers state: “The proposal would make effective use of land by virtue of the fact that there is no longer a reasonable prospect of its use for the designated employment use..”

Now protesters are urging as many members of the public as possible to attend the meeting, which takes place at 7pm at Milton Keynes Civic Offices, in a bid to reverse the recommendation.

“We’re not against new homes,” said one campaigner. “But let’s get the right homes, in the right place — and with proper transparency.”

