Plans revealed for another giant warehouse to be built in Milton Keynes

Computer-generated impression of the new Panattoni site in Blakelands, Milton Keynes

The largest industrial estate developer in Europe has revealed plans to build a massive 100,000 sq ft warehouse in MK.

Panattoni has this week agreed to buy a prime 5-acre site in Yeomans Drive at Blakelands from the owner-occupier Tesa UK Ltd

With a £30 million investment, the exisiting units on the site will be demolished and redeveloped into one huge premises.

This will “complement” the nearby Panattoni Park outside Newport Pagnell, where two large-scale warehouse units are already underway.

A detailed planning application will be submitted shortly.

James Watson, Panatton’s Head of Development for Southern England and London ,said: "Our latest acquisition underlines our long-term commitment to Milton Keynes and our confidence in the region’s industrial and logistics market.

"With the completion of the new logistics hub, Panattoni Park Milton Keynes, we wanted to continue to expand our speculative offering, giving tenants flexible size options for businesses to move and grow in the region. Panattoni is offering clients modern, high-quality, sustainable space in a prime location.

"This investment aligns with our strategy to deliver best-in-class facilities to meet occupier demand. We look forward to bringing forward the planning and working with the community.”

