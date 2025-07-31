Plans submitted to build another giant warehouse in Milton Keynes

Artists' impression of the new Panattoni 100 warehouse

Plans have been submitted to build a 94,000 sq ft warehouse on a city site.

Panattoni has acquired a five-acre plot on Yeomans Drive at Blakelands and have put in a planning application to the council.

To be called the Panattoni Milton Keynes 100 unit, it will be near the recently completed Panattoni Park, which totals 794,807 sq ft of warehouse space.

The park is referred to as a “Golden Triangle” logistics facility due to its proximity to Junction 14 of the M1.

The new unit will be a speculative development andt here will be 105 car parking bays and 21 HGV spaces.

James Watson, head of development for Southern England at Panattoni, said: “The completion of Panattoni Park Milton Keynes marks a major milestone in our UK portfolio, delivering exceptional, sustainable logistics space in a key strategic location. With the acquisition of MK 100, we’re continuing our commitment to speculative development in areas of strong occupier demand, supporting regional growth and supply chain resilience.”