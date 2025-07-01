Prepare for Milton Keynes to be under invasion this month - from flying ants!

The annual swarming day for flying ants is expected to worse than ever in MK this year, experts have predicted.

Each year millions of the insects take to the skies on exactly the same day in search of new colonies, earning the title of Flying Any Day on the calendar.

It is actually an important phase in the reproduction of the ant species as during the flight virgin queens mate with male flying ants and then land to start a new colony.

The creatures favour hot, still and humid weather, and recent climate is obviously perfect, say experts, who are predicting huge numbers across the UK on Flying Ant Day 2025.

They fill gardens, houses, spoil picnics and even get in mouths and up noses of unwary people trying to enjoy the outdoors.

According to Best Ants UK the day will occur earlier than usual this year, with peak activity anticipated around July 22 to July 25 – and the swarms are likely to be even more massive than usual.

Their spokesperson said: “The dates can vary due to local weather conditions. For the last 24 years, 90% of the nuptial flights occurred in July… Urban areas witness these events earlier due to the Urban Heat Island effect, which results in warmer temperatures compared to rural areas.”

Meanwhile pest control experts at Rentokil agree that this summer's conditions - especially high humidity - are ideal for swarming.

They say Flying Ant Day actually takes place over a number of days but peaks on two or three days when the conditions are perfect and swarms are huge.

Paul Blackhurst, Technical Academy Head at Rentokil, said: "Experts warn that this year could see larger-than-usual swarms of flying ants, as we approach Flying Ant Day, also known as the nuptial flight, and sometimes nicknamed 'flying ant day'.

"This natural event, when vast numbers of winged ants, known as ‘alates’, take to the skies at once in search of mates from other colonies, could be one of the most prolific for years. The alternating wet and warm weather we have been experiencing recently is creating the perfect conditions for larger-than-usual swarms, as humidity is important in keeping the ants' wings and bodies moist during flight and mating on the wing.”

The ants seen on Flying Ant Day are males and young queens.

A spokesperson for the Royal Society of Biology said: “Queens can live for over 10 years and spend most of their lives in their nest. New queens, however, will leave to mate and found a colony of their own. The ‘nuptial flight’ is why ants fly. Ants mate during flight, so males and young queens both have wings. If you look carefully at flying ants you will see that some are much larger; these are the queens,” said the society’s spokesperson.

"Once the males and immature queens have mated, the queens then try to start a new nest. The queens lose their wings, and after a ‘flying ant day’ you can sometimes see large ants walking around on their own. These are new queens looking for somewhere to set up their nest."

The ants are harmless and very unlikely to bite or sting.

