Recycling collections to be fortnightly in Milton Keynes from 2023

Opposition councillors have attacked plans to collect people's recycling on a fortnightly basis from 2023.

The move was agreed last night by the Progressive Alliance, which is the council's Labour and Lib Dem coalition.

It will be part of the new system where MK residents will have four wheelie bins, one for food and garden waste, one for residual waste, one for paper and one for plastic, glass and metal containers.

Changes are afoot in 2023

The two recycling bins for paper and containers will be collected every fortnight.

Conservative councillors campaigned to stop the move, which they say could be the "final nail in the coffin" for weekly collections.

Tory spokesperson for Waste and Environment Cllr Dan Gilbert said: “Residents will rightly be saying: you have put up my council tax every year for the past seven years, but I am getting less and less. And with this decision, that has never been more true.

“Milton Keynes has consistently resisted the temptation to reduce waste or recycling collections. But Labour and the Lib Dems now have ended that.