Resident reports Milton Keynes Council for fly-tipping over unwanted wheelie bins ‘dumped’ at his home

A city estate resident has officially reported MK City Council for fly-tipping and complained to the Local Government Ombudsman after his unwanted new wheelie bins were delivered.

Adam Lane had been telling the council for weeks that he did not want the three new bins as he had nowhere to store them at his two bed end terrace in Tattenhoe.

He followed the appeal procedure but his property was deemed acceptable. And he even lodged an official complaint but claims he was ignored.

Adam Lane with his new bins. He says the council has fly-tipped them as he didn't want them at his MK home

"Personally I am not against the changes in recycling. If it helps recycle more, that’s great. What I'm against is dishing out three 180 litre wheelie bins to every household, no matter their size,” he said.

Earlier this month the new bins were delivered, despite Adam’s objections.

"They were dumped in front of the path leading up to my front door, blocking the access because, yes, there is nowhere for them to sensibly go.

“I contacted the council once more and asked them to please come and collect the bins as I do not have room for them. I said if they weren't removed in seven days I'd be invoicing Milton Keynes City Council for the removal of them.

Adam Lane's home has a landscaped front garden and the bins won't fit, he says

“I also reported the bins to MKCC as fly-tipping.”

This week, on the council’s website, it says that Adam’s fly-tipping report has “been resolved” – even though the bins are still there.

He has now taken his case to the The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, who investigates individuals’ complaints about councils,

Adam said: “I have a built in bin cupboard for the normal green wheelie bin. The rest of the front and rear garden are landscaped, so there is no room to put three new bins without removing existing vegetation or trees.

“The council sent someone round to my property, took photos of the landscaped front garden, the hedging down the side of my house and sent those pictures to me, while still telling me I have space for the bins

“I then took it to a 'Stage 2 complaint' saying the whole thing is becoming farcical… I was then told I had space, that I could put them on my veg patch in the back garden or just leave them down the side of the house in front of the hedging.

"This wouldn't work as they would blow over as they are on uneven gravel and next to my drive so they'd either damage mine, or my neighbour’s vehicles.”

Adam’s last reply from the council’s Head of Environment and Waste informed him: "There is sufficient space for storage to the side and front of your property."

He now hopes his complaint will be upheld by the ombudsman,

“It shouldn't have had to come to this when it' obvious I have no room for a total of four wheelie bins... Anyone with an ounce of sense could see the same.“Having an appeals process or 're-assessment' process is ridiculous if MKCC are hell-bent on railroading every household into their way or no way.”