Residents come together for mass clean-up operation on Milton Keynes estate

Members of the Brooklands community at the litter pick

A city estate is looking cleaner and smarter this week – thanks to a mass litter pick by residents.

The community on Brooklands joined forces to give their area a spruce-up.

Armed with litter pickers, gloves, and bags, volunteers collected rubbish from green spaces, pathways and residential areas, leaving the neighbourhood cleaner and safer for families and wildlife.

The event had the support of local Liberal Democrat campaigners Wing Tsang and Councillor Nana Ama Ofori-Atta, alongside former Mayor and Councillor Sam Crooks.

Councillor Ofori-Atta said: “Community litter picks go beyond tidying up, it’s about bringing people together, building connections, and showing that we all have a part to play in caring for our neighbourhood.”

Wing Tsang, who is standing to be elected for the Brooklands, Broughton, and Moulsoe ward, added: “Clean, safe neighbourhoods happen when people take the lead and others join in.

"I want to build on the spirit we’ve seen here... I encourage everyone to get involved in the next litter pick and play a part in shaping the future of our community.”

Cllr Sam Crooks said: “I’ve always believed that the strength of MK lies in its people. What I saw today was exactly that, residents, families, and campaigners working together for the common good,” he said.

“It’s this spirit of action, collaboration, and care that makes our city special.”

The litter pick is part of a series of clean-up events supported by local volunteers and Liberal Democrat campaigners. Another one is scheduled for later this month.