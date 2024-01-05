Road closures and flood warnings remain in place across Milton Keynes after house and vehicle rescues

Milton Keynes is still dealing with flooding due to extreme weather conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A series of flood warnings and road closures remains in place across Milton Keynes due to severe weather conditions.

Little Linford Lane and River Side remain closed.

The V7 Saxon Street (H5-H4 south) has been closed this morning.

Parks in Milton Keynes are looking more like lakes following the floods - but they're designed to hold water. Photo: The Parks Trust

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also closed is the A421 (Bedfordshire) eastbound between M1 J13 Brogborough/A6.

The Milton Keynes City Council has urged in a tweet for people to not attempt driving through a road that is closed due to flooding. This is because it is unsafe to do so and near properties, as it creates waves against buildings already at risk from the flood water. The deep water can also hide dips or hazards in the road.

The Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has also been aiding in incidents related to flooding.

The flooding and rainwater affected two properties in Bletchley requiring firefighters to use sandbags, hydro sacks, and a light portable pump to redirect the water.

They also isolated the electric supply in the properties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bucks Fire also attended to a car which was stuck in flood waters on the Main Street of Beachampton in Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Buckingham, one from Winslow, a boat appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell, along with an officer attended.

Firefighters rescued a man from the car uninjured.

They also rescued two more adults, using a rescue sled, to bring them to safety before a road closure was put in place.