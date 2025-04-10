Rogue traders fined for dumping waste in the middle of estate in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men who charged to collect and dispose of people’s waste have been fined for dumping it in the middle of a city estate.

Now Milton Keynes City Council is warning residents to check a trader’s waste carrier license before paying them to remove DIY or other rubbish from their homes

Benjamin Lewis, aged 36, of Stevington in Bedfordshire and Daniel McCartney, aged 33, of Stony Stratford were contacted by two Milton Keynes residents after they spotted a social media advert offering the pair’s services.

A price was agreed to clear garden and other waste but instead of disposing of it properly, Lewis and McCartney illegally dumped it in near homes at Woodhouse Court in Stantonbury.

The men adveritised their waste collection service - but then dumped the rubbish on a Milton Keynes estate

Milton Keynes City Council’s Environmental Crime Officers discovered the rubbish and as well as arranging clear up, traced it back to the homes it came from.

The matter went to court where Lewis and McCartney were fined £320 each, and made to pay a victim surcharge of £128 each, as well as the City Council’s investigation and legal costs of £2,000. Lewis also pleaded guilty to one other offence of fly tipping.

In this instance, the original residents did not get fined, but the City Council is reminding local people that if someone else fly tips your waste, you may be prosecuted yourself. While a bargain ‘too good to be true’ price for waste removal can be tempting, it’s essential to check who you are paying to take items away. Always check the trader has a valid waste carrier’s license – if they don’t have one then they’re operating illegally. You can check this quickly and easily on the GOV.UK website. Lewis and McCartney did not have a waste carrier’s license.

Cabinet Member for the Public Realm, Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew said: “We won’t hesitate to crack down on fly tipping as it’s unsightly and can be dangerous, as well as being expensive for us to clean up. The court understood the seriousness of these offences and this pair is paying the price.

“I can’t stress enough that everyone needs to take responsibility for their rubbish - it only takes a moment to check someone has a waste carrier license. If they don’t, and your waste ends up dumped then you are at risk of being prosecuted.”