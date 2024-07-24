Security guards employed at Milton Keynes nature reserve to stop anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Security patrols and CCTV cameras are being used at a city beauty spot to curb anti-social behaviour.

The Blue Lagoon at Bletchley is one of MK’s most striking nature reserves and home to numerous rare species of wildlife.

But it also attracts people who have used it as a base for anti-social behaviour and even arson in recent years.

This week Milton Keynes City Council is inviting residents to a special community safety day on Friday (July 26) to learn about upgrades it has made to the made to facility as well as water safety,

The Blue Lagoon at Bletchley

Police, firefighters and members of Fenny Stratford Town Council will join the council between 12:30pm and 3:30pm to answer questions and explain the new measures in place.

These include new CCTV cameras, litter bins and regular security patrols of the area.

A council spokesperson said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour at the Blue Lagoon, MK City Council worked with partners to make the upgrades to tackle the issues and create a more welcoming environment for visitors.”

Friday’s event will also celebrate the official opening of the new walking and cycling route connecting Newton Leys to the Blue Lagoon. As part of the programme, there will also be two additional walking and cycling routes from the Lakes Estate to the lagoon plus a new link running from north to south alongside the nature reserve.

Cabinet member for community safety, Cllr Amber McQuillan, said today (Wednesday): “This is a great opportunity for people to visit the Blue Lagoon to ask questions and raise issues, and for us to hear what’s important to the local community. We understand there’s been concerns about anti-social behaviour at the Blue Lagoon which is why we’ve installed new CCTV, litter bins and introduced security patrols in the area.”